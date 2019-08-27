United Rentals (URI) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Holding by $928,800; Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $4.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 1.01M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.4. About 533,658 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs holds 6,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has invested 0.18% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Azimuth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Next Century Growth Ltd accumulated 0.87% or 53,604 shares. Amer Incorporated reported 1,174 shares stake. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,969 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 357,495 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.09% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 11,839 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 517 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Inc accumulated 4,359 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 35,900 are owned by Eulav Asset.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,653 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 68,657 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 11,956 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,218 shares. 4,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. First Personal Fincl reported 154 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd invested in 0.05% or 470,588 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,153 shares. Nomura reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Argent Lc holds 0.03% or 6,857 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 47,555 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 75 shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 24,100 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.52 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.