United Rentals (URI) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Cut by $1.49 Million Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 6,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 16,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 819,098 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 742,345 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Limited Company holds 45,973 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 62 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 5,530 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 30,016 shares. Parametric Associate Lc has 1.28M shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% or 29,651 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0.01% or 34,338 shares in its portfolio. 7,629 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Company. 16,130 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Penn Cap Mngmt accumulated 31,456 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 9,500 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 140,313 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52 million for 9.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 19,959 shares to 47,071 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 82,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).