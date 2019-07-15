United Rentals (URI) Holder Ellington Management Group Cut Its Position by $931,380; As Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stock Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Upped Stake by $5.14 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 12,411 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 8,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

More notable recent Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy for Q4 – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights: BayerischeMotorenWerke, Johnson Outdoors, PFSweb and Columbus McKinnon – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson Outdoors Posts Record-High Sales and Earnings for Fourth Consecutive Fiscal Quarter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 26,840 shares to 326,253 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 892,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,169 shares, and cut its stake in Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company invested in 233,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 42,450 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 103,171 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 20,220 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 8,915 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 27,042 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.02% or 5,084 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company reported 34,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 14,369 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.05% or 70,157 shares. Wilen Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 4,659 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 29,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 3,821 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 4,400 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97 million for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews accumulated 2,900 shares. Huntington Bank has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 946 shares. Sterling Management Llc owns 0.13% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 118,161 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 4,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 94,900 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 5,850 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Highland Management Ltd reported 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zacks reported 10,996 shares. Shell Asset owns 12,397 shares. Whitnell And holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 70 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,878 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 318 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 40,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 30,085 shares.