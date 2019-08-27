United Rentals (URI) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Marathon Capital Management Stake in Care Com (CRCM) Cut by $472,625

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 216,525 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 13,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 733,668 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43 are owned by Parkside National Bank And. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 1,200 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company reported 300,643 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Company holds 17,500 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 60,689 shares. Northern Corp owns 266,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 969,981 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 179,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 6,301 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock Inc invested in 4.07M shares. Marathon Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 33,699 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,760 shares to 265,288 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 46,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.94 million for 4.54 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs LP invested in 17,065 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Limited Company holds 0.52% or 24,541 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Inc has invested 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sei Com holds 9,829 shares. Griffin Asset invested 0.16% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 468,862 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 4,366 are held by Bokf Na. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,199 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Lc stated it has 339,025 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. 1.61M are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi stated it has 1.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Com has 21,782 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 158,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.