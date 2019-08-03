United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Both United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. 127 1.02 N/A 13.51 9.37 Herc Holdings Inc. 41 0.61 N/A 1.79 25.27

Demonstrates United Rentals Inc. and Herc Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Herc Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Rentals Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Rentals Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Herc Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32% 6% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Rentals Inc. and Herc Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of United Rentals Inc. is $176, with potential upside of 50.07%. On the other hand, Herc Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 19.41% and its consensus target price is $51. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that United Rentals Inc. seems more appealing than Herc Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Rentals Inc. and Herc Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 94.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of United Rentals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Herc Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% Herc Holdings Inc. 3.34% -2.59% -6.21% 22.4% -19.22% 73.68%

For the past year United Rentals Inc. has weaker performance than Herc Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors United Rentals Inc. beats Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.