United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s Financial Results Comparing With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

This is a contrast between United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. 123 1.11 N/A 13.51 9.37 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.78 N/A 2.32 13.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Rentals Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc. H&E Equipment Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than United Rentals Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Rentals Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Rentals Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32% 6% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Rentals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. From a competition point of view, H&E Equipment Services Inc. has a 2.84 beta which is 184.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown United Rentals Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Rentals Inc.’s consensus target price is $168, while its potential upside is 32.87%. Meanwhile, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 18.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that United Rentals Inc. looks more robust than H&E Equipment Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Rentals Inc. and H&E Equipment Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 74.4% respectively. 0.6% are United Rentals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, H&E Equipment Services Inc. has 10.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9%

For the past year United Rentals Inc. has weaker performance than H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Summary

United Rentals Inc. beats H&E Equipment Services Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.