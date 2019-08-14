United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Reaches $104.56 After 9.00% Down Move; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lifted Td Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) stake by 29.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 249,135 shares as Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $54.18M value, up from 834,601 last quarter. Td Ameritrade Holding Corp now has $23.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 783,499 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.08% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 856,083 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $8.07B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $95.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:URI worth $726.12M less.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91M for 4.55 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 380,737 shares to 303,258 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) stake by 2,052 shares and now owns 6,103 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. TD Ameritrade has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.43’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.21 stock price. TD Ameritrade had 12 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMTD in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Citigroup maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating.

