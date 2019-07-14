United Rentals Inc. (URI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.77% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.49% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Rentals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32.80% 6.40% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing United Rentals Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. N/A 125 9.69 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio United Rentals Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.50 2.38

With average price target of $176, United Rentals Inc. has a potential upside of 29.09%. The peers have a potential upside of -16.68%. With higher probable upside potential for United Rentals Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think United Rentals Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -3.97% 2.63% -2.63% 1.58% -22.28% 25.49% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

For the past year United Rentals Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Rentals Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s peers have 1.15 and 1.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

United Rentals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.54. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.52 which is 52.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Rentals Inc.’s peers beat United Rentals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.