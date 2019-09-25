United Rentals Inc. (URI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Rentals Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32.00% 6.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. N/A 123 9.37 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio United Rentals Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.29 2.75

With consensus price target of $167, United Rentals Inc. has a potential upside of 33.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.40%. With higher probable upside potential for United Rentals Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think United Rentals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year United Rentals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

United Rentals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

United Rentals Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Rentals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Rentals Inc.’s rivals beat United Rentals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.