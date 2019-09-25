United Rentals Inc. (URI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
91.7% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Rentals Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Rentals Inc.
|0.00%
|32.00%
|6.00%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Rentals Inc.
|N/A
|123
|9.37
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio United Rentals Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Rentals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.29
|2.75
With consensus price target of $167, United Rentals Inc. has a potential upside of 33.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.40%. With higher probable upside potential for United Rentals Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think United Rentals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Rentals Inc.
|-0.06%
|-5.77%
|-8.72%
|-1.11%
|-12.99%
|23.43%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year United Rentals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
United Rentals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.
Volatility & Risk
United Rentals Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Rentals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Rentals Inc.’s rivals beat United Rentals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.