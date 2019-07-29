United Rentals Com (URI) Market Valuation Declined While Boston Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Tributary Capital Management Lowered Its Oshkosh Com (OSK) Holding by $555,000

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc Com (URI) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 30,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 65,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 427,261 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 227,006 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Smith Asset Gru LP owns 204,315 shares. Court Place Ltd Company reported 1.39% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 22 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,439 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0.16% or 492,797 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 31,893 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sterling Cap Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 118,161 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 15,402 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 6,461 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.63% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 636,410 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,095 shares to 51,346 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.64 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 5,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 37,249 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa has 0.05% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 74,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 18,800 shares. Wilen Inv reported 3,315 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bluecrest Cap reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 29,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Limited Company accumulated 9,951 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 143,591 were reported by Clarivest Asset Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. also sold $743,400 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Friday, February 1. $1.26 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Jones Wilson R. 5,000 Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares with value of $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) by 53,200 shares to 376,974 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 54,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.51M for 8.95 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.