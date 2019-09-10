United Rentals (Call) (URI) Share Price Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Stake by $64.81 Million; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Shares Rose, Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 95.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 568,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 1.59 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 8,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 124,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $426.51 million for 5.26 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital has invested 0.16% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 16,134 are owned by First Trust Limited Partnership. Highland Lc accumulated 12,677 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 0.07% or 12,566 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 9,447 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 197 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 57,901 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 401,075 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fincl Counselors accumulated 0.07% or 14,726 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pnc Fin Services owns 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 636,410 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,397 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 412,060 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,909 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 899,917 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Lc owns 90,177 shares. Commerce Bank invested in 88,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 57,061 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 2,363 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsr accumulated 27,074 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 6,916 shares. South State holds 0.7% or 177,586 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Punch & Investment invested in 11,411 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 320,558 shares stake. Sei Invests Communications owns 3.95 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.19% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 13,561 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Finance Assoc has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 308,704 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.56M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,743 shares to 153,489 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).