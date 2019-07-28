United Parcel (UPS) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Cut Position as Stock Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Conocophillips Com (COP) as Valuation Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 145,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40M, up from 279,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,427 shares to 127,256 shares, valued at $24.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 81,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,598 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management owns 113,920 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 96,510 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,680 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 348,928 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kistler invested in 1,858 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Palisade Asset Mngmt has 20,796 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co has 0.48% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 74,992 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested in 19,666 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.91% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 218,602 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York reported 3,311 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 5,425 shares to 154,473 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,531 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 5,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Skylands Limited Liability Corp holds 30,900 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 9,002 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 21,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Btim Corp has 504,847 shares. Burney stated it has 2,035 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 125,007 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 58,106 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Salley & Assoc reported 16,504 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 6,851 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff owns 26,139 shares. Moreover, Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.10 million shares.