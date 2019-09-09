United Parcel (UPS) Holder North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.45 Million as Share Price Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Has Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 21,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 117,649 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 96,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 22,443 shares to 81,854 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,320 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE) by 40,183 shares to 597,014 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

