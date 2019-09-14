United Parcel Svc (UPS) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Raised Its Stake by $482,864 as Stock Price Rose; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $347,100 as Share Value Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,171 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 44,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 268,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 259,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares to 52,374 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,559 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 1.39M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 6,403 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 75 shares. Ally Fin Incorporated invested in 0.64% or 36,000 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 0.17% or 2,550 shares. 10,500 were reported by First Finance Bank & Trust. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,954 shares. 3,661 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.23% or 1.19 million shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Communication holds 5,747 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Capital LP stated it has 12,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Republic Invest has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,281 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.57 million shares to 17,282 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 250,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,531 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).