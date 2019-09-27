United Parcel Svc (UPS) Holding Has Raised by Keystone Financial Planning Inc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,171 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 44,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 593,450 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 6,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,785 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 74,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 2.49 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares to 66,559 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,818 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

