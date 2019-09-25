United Parcel Svc (UPS) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Stake by $482,864 as Stock Value Rose; Senator Investment Group LP Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $85.89 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,171 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 44,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.08M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s Current Status With Advertisers? It’s Complicated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & Com reported 1,380 shares. Middleton & Com Inc Ma accumulated 2.16% or 72,078 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 161,668 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5.84M shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,726 shares. 5,318 are held by First Commonwealth Pa. Roundview Capital Llc holds 14,203 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 9,176 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 56,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.38% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,569 shares. Corsair Capital LP has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,906 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 250,000 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $131.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares to 52,374 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,668 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Counsel reported 1.57% stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc invested 2.86% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 2,528 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.57% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 566,111 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co stated it has 51,631 shares. Tctc Limited holds 56,506 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,709 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 1.74 million shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.46% or 35,251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tortoise Management Lc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 38,840 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).