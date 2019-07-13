United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) Stock Declined While Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $13.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 79,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.12 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 Roessner Karl A sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,724 shares. Curcio Michael John also sold $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Saturday, February 9.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares to 942,634 shares, valued at $221.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.