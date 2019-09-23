United Parcel Svc Cl B Com (UPS) Shares Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Increased Its Position by $10.84 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 176,701 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B Com (UPS) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,355 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 8,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 904,032 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 122,392 shares to 734,449 shares, valued at $156.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 155,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,511 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,941 were accumulated by Finemark Bank & Trust Tru. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). West Family invested in 24,600 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 39,423 shares. Sei accumulated 19,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 226,526 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Holderness Investments holds 0.31% or 10,820 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 14,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Texas-based Beacon Gp has invested 0.31% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp has invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0% or 5,112 shares. 96,816 are owned by Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. First Republic Management has 157,788 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Daiwa Group accumulated 29,467 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 102,124 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sageworth Trust Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Ocean Lc reported 466 shares. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Westpac Banking stated it has 130,330 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 656,096 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,498 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 99,652 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Putnam Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 6,420 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.