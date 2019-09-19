United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stock Rose While Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Its Holding; Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Schein Henry (HSIC) Position by $479,550

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58 million, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 732,828 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math QQEW Can Go To $74 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein’s Steven W. Kess Receives Honorary Membership From the American Dental Association – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27000 ‘Comfort Kits’ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual ‘We Care Global Challenge’ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 514 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 978,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 4,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,297 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 538,946 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. New York-based Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,085 shares. Allstate invested in 0.02% or 14,631 shares. 157,747 are held by Quantum Management Lc Nj. Vanguard Grp owns 16.87 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 1.32 million shares. Virginia-based Davenport Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 12 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 4,972 shares in its portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,545 shares to 12,003 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,428 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants reported 0.15% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company accumulated 0.89% or 9.97M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,692 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Freestone Holding Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 9,598 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2,196 shares. Independent reported 28,211 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 11,833 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 3.46M shares. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 5,619 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.19% or 368,049 shares in its portfolio. Intact Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 55,706 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn holds 115,213 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 88,467 shares or 2.05% of the stock.