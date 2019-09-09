United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake Has Upped by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Its Cbs Cl B (CBS) Stake by $5.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 323.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 118,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 155,150 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 36,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.85 million shares traded or 83.88% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,368 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 69,774 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 54,909 shares. Bluemountain Ltd holds 0% or 5,789 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 580 shares. California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd has invested 0.91% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Condor Mgmt owns 27,046 shares. 366,272 were accumulated by York Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.84% or 215,755 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 17,103 shares. Texas-based Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS, UnitedHealth And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 26 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolters Kluwer Nv (WTKWY) by 32,710 shares to 32,889 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,920 shares, and cut its stake in Mindbody Inc.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares to 428,033 shares, valued at $120.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,672 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 361,144 shares or 5.29% of all its holdings. Lincoln Limited Liability holds 9,016 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 0.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 0.9% or 126,539 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co has 16,337 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Incorporated invested in 25,469 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,479 shares stake. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated owns 8,216 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Com has 7,320 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 46,858 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 129,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Park Avenue owns 5,407 shares. Hillsdale Management has 315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,841 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 180 shares.