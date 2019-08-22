United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Shares Rose While Hollencrest Securities Boosted Holding; Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Sap Se (SAP) as Valuation Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 7,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 5,718 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 13,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.59. About 221,475 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 1.87M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 26.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 114,944 shares to 150,789 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

