United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $208.75. About 140,469 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 178,171 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,798 shares to 32,633 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,305 shares. 665 were reported by Security National Trust. Freestone Capital Limited Liability owns 1,368 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 192,879 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 1,286 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 7,516 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 205,654 shares. Natl Pension holds 0.35% or 472,724 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 189,000 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Karpas Strategies has 4,638 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. L & S Advisors accumulated 1.02% or 39,216 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Lc stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer Asset owns 118,841 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & holds 0.8% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 39,600 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,976 shares. Buckingham has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 374 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beese Fulmer has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miller Mngmt LP accumulated 0.54% or 18,559 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.24% or 135,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.47M shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 7,540 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares to 5,665 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,326 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).