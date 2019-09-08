United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position Maintained by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Stock Value Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,165 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Llc holds 3,099 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). France-based Natixis has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.98% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 6.88M shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 2,281 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 7,325 shares. M&R Cap accumulated 167 shares. 444,915 are owned by Comerica Bancorp. 272,339 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.