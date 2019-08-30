United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holder Hollencrest Securities Upped Holding by $8.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.99 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 389,769 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 537,485 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 35,519 shares to 52,231 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares to 86,053 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA).

