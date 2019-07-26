United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holder Hollencrest Securities Boosted Its Position; Visa (V) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Its Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 5.31 million shares traded or 61.35% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 277.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $183.08. About 2.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

