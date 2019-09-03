United Parcel Services (UPS) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Upped Holding; As Southern Company (SO) Stock Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,801 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.88M, up from 11,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 2.13M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 498,304 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 300 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $98.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,714 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 292,862 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,673 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 14,341 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 356,730 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 265,076 shares. Warren Averett Asset Llc, Alabama-based fund reported 31,912 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Llc reported 55,102 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.1% or 14,550 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 51,073 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 63,434 shares.

