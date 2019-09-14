United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) Holder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $3.51 Million; Faro Technologies (FARO) Holding Has Upped by Vident Investment Advisory Llc

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 34,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 64,575 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 98,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Services Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 426,032 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 417,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 93,979 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Trust Communications invested in 18,262 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 464,150 shares. 8,375 were reported by Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 98,618 shares stake. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,396 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Stevens LP holds 0.13% or 28,160 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 61,630 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 194,921 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Colonial Advisors has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 409,023 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 2,318 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 45,447 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 2.17% more from 16.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 514,326 were reported by Tikvah Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 27,232 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 13,488 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 114,473 shares. 1.83M were reported by Vanguard Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,761 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co owns 618 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co accumulated 38,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 165 shares. Parametric Port Lc invested in 47,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 26,881 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 193,914 shares. 111,946 are owned by Alberta Inv Corp.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 26,581 shares to 115,688 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 84,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,852 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).