United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Skylands Capital Lifted by $2.42 Million Its Position; Rbf Capital Holds Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC)

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 24,969 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 456,627 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 76.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 54,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,500 shares to 66,800 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 100,292 shares to 200,308 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.