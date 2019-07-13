United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Confluence Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) as Share Price Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 3.69 million shares traded or 55.73% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Financial Bank reported 3,513 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 0.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hendershot Incorporated reported 106,903 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt invested in 10,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 914,317 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 1.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lsv Asset Management reported 8,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 349,623 shares. Motco has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nbt Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt owns 12,175 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,922 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Vanguard Group has invested 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Covington Mngmt owns 329 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 42,870 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 516,215 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 27,600 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,368 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 69,775 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 0.1% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.42 million shares. Texas Commercial Bank Tx holds 0.47% or 2,800 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.67M shares. Hilltop owns 4,151 shares.

