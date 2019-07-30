United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Holding; Phocas Financial Position in Public Storage (PSA) Has Decreased by $390,600 as Share Value Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 2.40M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.08. About 681,762 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

