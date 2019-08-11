United Parcel Service (UPS) to pay $0.96 on Sep 4, 2019; Perceptive Advisors Increased Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 825.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1.04 million shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1.16M shares with $85.35M value, up from 125,875 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 444,206 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is expected to pay $0.96 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:UPS) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. United Parcel Service Inc’s current price of $115.75 translates into 0.83% yield. United Parcel Service Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEM, BIO, MRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “JPMorgan Says Drug Stock Can’t Live Up to High Expectations – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California-based Bvf Il has invested 3.54% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Perceptive Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.41% or 1.16M shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,763 shares. Artal Grp stated it has 175,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 345,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sarissa LP holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). United Ser Automobile Association holds 7,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 8,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 292,066 shares. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 6.76% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. On Wednesday, July 17 Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 725,008 shares. Braslyn Ltd. had sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million. venBio Select Advisor LLC also sold $18.64 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $90 highest and $6000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -13.91% below currents $94.47 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold United Parcel Service, Inc. shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 792 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). James Inv Research Inc owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,008 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 408,347 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And reported 2,330 shares. North Star Invest holds 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 38,951 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Golub Group Limited Company accumulated 0.15% or 15,725 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 8.89 million shares. King Wealth invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 103,853 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,689 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate owns 120,190 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.48% above currents $115.75 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.