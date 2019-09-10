United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Position by $7.53 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 141.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 12,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,702 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $122.35. About 1.82M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.53. About 298,969 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,579 shares to 29,195 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) by 16,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,189 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,120 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.