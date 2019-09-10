United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose While Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Holding; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Upped Its Holding by $636,144

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.09. About 680,957 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 8,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 83,131 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 91,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 786,758 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,936 were reported by Signature & Advsrs Ltd Company. Csat Advisory Lp owns 1,199 shares. Schmidt P J stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Groesbeck Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,475 shares. Pinnacle Incorporated owns 1,440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 84,896 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 2,414 shares. 245,945 are owned by Citadel Advisors Lc. Citigroup Inc stated it has 35,846 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Diversified Trust reported 1,120 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 217,028 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,975 shares. Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aviance Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Co has 19,346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 14,586 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc reported 13,050 shares. 69,292 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 270,154 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,337 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.23 million shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Company holds 0.07% or 6,070 shares in its portfolio. 707,005 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Anchor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,328 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,572 shares to 17,308 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.80 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

