United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose While Franklin Resources Increased Stake; Halsey Associates Has Lifted Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 814,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 8.75 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978.09M, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 666,164 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 296,019 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 54,750 shares to 424,613 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,804 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares to 41,903 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,618 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).