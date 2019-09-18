United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose While Godsey & Gibb Associates Upped Position by $724,605; As Kinross Gold (KGC) Valuation Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $5.98 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 127,225 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14M, up from 120,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.13. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.12 million, up from 7.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 3.25 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA

