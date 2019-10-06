United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose While Camarda Financial Advisors Lowered by $311,000 Its Holding; Haverford Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $417,615

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 2,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 297,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.12 million, down from 299,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Capital Management Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 121,862 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canandaigua Financial Bank Co has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Transamerica Advsr Inc accumulated 1,406 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gideon Advisors Inc holds 11,216 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.72M shares. 111,598 are owned by Hendershot. Zeke Cap Advsrs invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fred Alger invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Missouri-based Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Financial Consulate Incorporated invested 0.5% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regal Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 266,652 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 7,761 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Comerica National Bank owns 251,442 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca reported 0.42% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Forbes J M & Llp has 0.35% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,970 shares. Security Natl Company holds 2.09% or 40,246 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.01% or 5,225 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Bowen Hanes & has 1.95% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 215,378 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 21,658 shares to 136,110 shares, valued at $40.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

