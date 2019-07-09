United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined While North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $657,675; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Value Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $306,000

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 729,449 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,951 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 44,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Portola Presents New Interim Data on its Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (PTLA) – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, MRTX, SAGE, PTLA – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset accumulated 8,209 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.01% or 22,138 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research invested in 12,610 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 9.07 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Com stated it has 6,645 shares. Amer International Group reported 41,523 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 15,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 5,426 shares. Rock Springs Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 875,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Proshare Advisors Limited Co stated it has 32,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 93,692 shares. Art Llc holds 29,667 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 1.73 million shares stake. Millennium Management Llc invested in 0% or 73,172 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,072 shares. Vision Inc owns 10,349 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0.62% or 483,408 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,175 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Charter Trust Com reported 95,848 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 13,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.94% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cwm Llc reported 235,712 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Secs Inc holds 4,428 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 548 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria owns 79,117 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 1,681 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,360 shares. Bellecapital International Limited stated it has 3,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes: Will This Fallen Aristocrat Rise Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Launches First-of-its-Kind Women Exporters Program Workshops in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.20 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,623 shares to 99,105 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.