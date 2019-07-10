United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined While M Holdings Securities Lowered Its Position by $475,080; Synovus Financial Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $324,786; Valuation Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, down from 130,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 57,683 shares to 63,979 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 46,298 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $24.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.