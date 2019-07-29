United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined While Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.46 Million Its Holding; Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake Has Raised by Beck Mack & Oliver Llc

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $510.14. About 556,695 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 7,885 shares to 250,386 shares, valued at $27.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (NYSE:APO) by 94,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors stated it has 5,067 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 17,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.69% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 890 shares. Wesbanco National Bank invested in 725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 12,303 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 4,865 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 246,611 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 314 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 6,995 shares. 58,491 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd. 177,861 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Conning owns 1,705 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Lp invested 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Holt Capital Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,545 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 0.74% or 10,207 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 5.06M shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.05% or 1,369 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sei Invs Co holds 0.05% or 131,138 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29,677 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 192,081 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,806 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 17,841 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.19% or 282,145 shares.