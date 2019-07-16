United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined While Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Stake; Rwc Asset Management Llp Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 13,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 869 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 72,062 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.02% or 408,347 shares. Fin Advantage Incorporated owns 400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,056 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 7,848 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y holds 0.66% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,223 shares. 180 are owned by Cap Ltd Company. Da Davidson reported 116,460 shares stake. North Star Asset Inc stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,568 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,669 shares to 72,068 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Celebrates National Small Business Week With Promotions and Programs – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.