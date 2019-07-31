United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted by $10.09 Million Its Position; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Lowered Its Stake by $17.38 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 90,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 511,729 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.17M, up from 420,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57M shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 2.69 million shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.45 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

