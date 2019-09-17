United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc; Guild Investment Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 10.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Capital LP has 75,000 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New England & Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,776 shares. Arrow has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagle Ridge Investment invested 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Republic Corporation has invested 1.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 36,577 shares. Argent Trust Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,122 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.96% or 372,261 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 17,394 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has 21.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 941,891 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 47,140 shares to 236,020 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.58 million shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Company holds 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 69,665 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 11.18M shares. Willis Counsel invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Fincl Securities Limited reported 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 26.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 928,204 are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Inc. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il holds 4.22% or 51,673 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 319,913 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd accumulated 42,097 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd stated it has 75,705 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.33M shares. Invest Advsr Lc has 93,619 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 334,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24.22 million shares or 2.81% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.