United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Maintained by London Co Of Virginia; Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $12.16 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 242,805 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 162,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.54M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 1.05M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,870 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 50,689 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 41,271 shares. Sns Grp Lc reported 3,379 shares. Macnealy Hoover holds 0.93% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 10,817 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.88% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,126 are held by Smithfield. Richard C Young & accumulated 2.28% or 107,118 shares. 47,555 were reported by Dillon Associate. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 85,637 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Blue Chip Partners reported 84,979 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 193,868 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $98.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

