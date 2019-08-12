United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Held by Lyons Wealth Management Llc; Rivulet Capital Raised Its Evertec (EVTC) Position by $13.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 745,929 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 57,059 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.