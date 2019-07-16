United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Has Increased by Lyons Wealth Management Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Northstar Group Upped Its Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 2.47 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 13.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik And Company Limited Liability stated it has 5,851 shares. 36,467 were accumulated by State Bank Hapoalim Bm. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 3,480 shares. Verus Inc accumulated 4,583 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 56,161 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru reported 29,334 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 400,000 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Limited Liability Com has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,565 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Com holds 48,773 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Birmingham Communications Al reported 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 5.9% or 44,543 shares. 238,882 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. 66,617 are held by Roundview Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 5,098 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,350 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 40,133 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 84,972 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va holds 96,370 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,660 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keybank Association Oh owns 282,145 shares. Gam Ag owns 83,131 shares. Moreover, Freestone Hldgs Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,628 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 21,337 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh invested 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..