United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Has Increased by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc; Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 2 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 633,827 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,118 are held by Richard C Young And Com Limited. Stephens Investment Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 869 shares. Matrix Asset Ny has 1.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 87,784 shares. 125 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Atlas Browninc holds 0.14% or 1,824 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 68,114 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 39,416 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 17,841 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,302 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.54% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,007 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 24,895 shares. Regions accumulated 483,408 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 4,655 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Splash Partners With Natur-Tec To Pioneer New Sustainable Garment Packaging Solution – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Kemira Oyj’s (HEL:KEMIRA) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Northern Technologies International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NTIC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Increased An Energizing 105% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BI2 Technologies Announces 5-Year, Exclusive Agreement with National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) to Provide First-of-its-Kind National Background Check Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.