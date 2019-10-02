United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Has Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc; Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Its Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $31.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.77M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 943.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company's stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.64M, up from 150,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 11.97M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 601,381 were accumulated by Tcw Gru. Schulhoff Inc holds 26,744 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 6,535 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 677,646 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sageworth has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ci Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 944,443 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability stated it has 0.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New England Rech And Mgmt owns 15,776 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.36M shares. Colonial Trust Advisors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,914 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security reported 22,583 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

