United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Upped Its Stake; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $18.50 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 51,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.15M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.08 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.77 million shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 50,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 175,370 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.84M, down from 226,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,724 were reported by Peoples Financial Service. Parametric Llc accumulated 0.44% or 1.48 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp New York accumulated 2,843 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 22,234 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Co Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,565 shares. 31,025 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,191 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 6,788 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1,494 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 5,442 shares. Blue Chip invested in 0.5% or 6,104 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 126,788 shares to 401,208 shares, valued at $48.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Boeing 777X Suffers Another Setback – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horrell Capital Mgmt reported 30,941 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr stated it has 8,998 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advsr accumulated 69,700 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Telos Capital reported 26,808 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Management invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 122,139 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Opus Inv has 32,300 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 2,528 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.51% or 46,889 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 10,460 shares. 8 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc accumulated 15,146 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 102,124 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 139,760 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $201.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 3.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,067 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).