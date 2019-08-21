United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Professional Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake; Kopernik Global Investors Holding in Novagold Res (NG) Lifted by $4.82 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 2.16M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 14,066 shares to 129,473 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,163 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 1.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). S R Schill & Associate holds 330,493 shares or 22.27% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eastern Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dana Advsr Inc owns 1,797 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Limited Lc accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,325 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Company owns 41,574 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Limited Co reported 578,400 shares stake. Bragg Financial Inc reported 3,523 shares. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plancorp Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Lc has 869 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc invested in 45,662 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP stated it has 2.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zomedica Announces TRUFORMAâ„¢ Assay Updates and R&D Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yuma Energy, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.