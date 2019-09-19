United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Holding by $1.42 Million; Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $453,600 as Market Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 13,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 207,803 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, up from 194,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $394.55. About 661,835 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,145 shares to 121,594 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,556 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Counselors Inc invested 1.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 173,285 were accumulated by Asset Management Incorporated. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 344 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.63 million shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.4% or 16,635 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Co reported 0.53% stake. Davenport Ltd has invested 0.55% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rnc Management Limited Liability reported 1.96% stake. Psagot House Ltd owns 1,080 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 14,211 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc. Triangle Wealth holds 0.18% or 3,455 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 30,246 shares stake. Coastline stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 10,903 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Natl Bank accumulated 1,953 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 19,442 shares stake. James Invest Research has invested 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Ptnrs reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.17% or 2,433 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Choate Inv Advsrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,292 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 13,177 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 421 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. American Rech & invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). South State Corporation holds 0.11% or 2,575 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 136,845 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt reported 3.75% stake.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.61 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 52,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.